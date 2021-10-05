Advertisement

350 pounds of marijuana seized on I-80

The driver, Eric A. Espinoza, 19, of Kelseyville, CA was arrested after a Seward County...
The driver, Eric A. Espinoza, 19, of Kelseyville, CA was arrested after a Seward County Sheriff's deputy found seven large duffel bags, each containing 50 pounds of marijuana.(Seward County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office made a large pot bust Sunday on I-80.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop just before 10 a.m. near mile marker 382 on a 2021 white Chrysler Voyager.

Throughout the traffic stop, the deputy became suspicious that the driver, sole occupant of the vehicle was involved in criminal activity for numerous reasons. This provided enough cause for the deputy to ask to search the vehicle. With the consent of the driver, the deputy began to search the vehicle.

During the vehicle search, the deputy discovered seven large duffel bags, each containing 50 pounds of marijuana. The total weight between all of the duffel bags amounted to 350 pounds.

The driver, Eric A. Espinoza, 19, of Kelseyville, CA was arrested for possession of marijuana more than 1 pound, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp.

The street value of all items seized is approximated at $350,000.

