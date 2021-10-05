The Artist As Muse Art Exhibit opens at Prairie Arts Center

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A yearly exhibit is being displayed at the Prairie Arts Center. The Sheldon Exhibit has been going on for 35 years and this year, the theme is “The Artist as Muse.”

The Prairie Arts Center is very excited and grateful to have the Sheldon Exhibit this year.

“We are fortunate enough to have this exhibit here. It’s a beautiful exhibit. It’s a collection of portraits. It’s called Artist of a Muse and there are a lot of great pieces here,” Executive Director Holly Carlini said. “We are very fortunate to have this type of exhibit in this caliber exhibit here in North Platte.”

This art exhibit have many portraits, paintings, pictures and so much more. Some people have their own personal favorites.

“My favorite is probably the one of the guy’s wife and her cat,” Spectator Asiaah Harmon said.

“My personal favorite is the one on this wall with the man, it’s an old man. I like the color to it and it just pops out more and it has a very much a lot of detail in all the color and everything. So it’s a very nice painting,” Spectator Marriccela Carraco said.

“My favorite portrait is the Robert Arneson,” Spectator Aliyah Rockwell said.

The Sheldon Exhibit is very good attraction every year and it is very critically acclaimed.

It’s been a great response. We have had a lot of schools and kids here just this being our opening week,” Carlini said.

The Sheldon Exhibit display is available through Oct. 28. For more information about the exhibit, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.