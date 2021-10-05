Nebraska men’s basketball team to Appear on National TV 28 Times in 2021-22

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska men’s basketball team will make a minimum of 28 national television appearances this coming season, as the Big Ten Conference and its television partners announced their 2021-22 TV schedules on Tuesday.

In all, the Huskers will make at least 19 appearances on the Big Ten Network, four on FS1 and five on the ESPN family of networks. In addition, four regular-season games and both exhibition games will be available online at B1G+.

Nebraska will make its first TV appearance of the season when they host intrastate rival Creighton in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. The Huskers’ other FS1 appearances include both matchups with Iowa (Feb. 13 and Feb. 25) and a trip to Purdue (Jan. 14).

The Huskers will be on the Big Ten Network 19 times, including a pair of non-conference games against Tennessee State (Nov. 23) and Kansas State (Dec. 19), as well as 16 of the Huskers’ 20 conference games. BTN also will televise the first three days of the Big Ten Tournament from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. CBS will televise the semifinals and finals.

The five ESPN network appearances are highlighted by a pair of ESPN2 games, as the Huskers will host Michigan (Dec. 7) and take on Auburn at Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta (Dec. 11). NU will also be on ESPNU for non-conference games against Southern (Nov. 21) and Kennesaw State (Dec. 22). Start times and television designations for the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge will be announced at a later date and will be carried on ESPN networks.

Nebraska’s six B1G+ games include exhibition games against Peru State (Oct. 27) and Colorado (Oct. 31), as well as regular-season matchups against Western Illinois (Nov. 9), Sam Houston (Nov. 12), Idaho State (Nov. 19) and South Dakota (Nov. 27). The charity exhibition game against Colorado will now tip off at 11 a.m., while the other start times for B1G+ games will be set in the coming days.

All of the Huskers 2021-22 games will also be available on the Huskers Radio Network and on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

A limited number of 2021-22 season tickets are now available by visiting //Huskers.com/Tickets or calling the Nebraska Athletics Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

