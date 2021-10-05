Husker Basketball fills FS1, BTN TV schedules

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball program will make at least nine regular-season appearances on the Big Ten Network or FS1, the network and the conference office announced on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The extensive television appearances is expected to showcase an electric environment with the return of fans to Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska women’s basketball season tickets are on sale now through the Husker Athletic Ticket Office and Huskers.com, offering fans one of the best deals in NU sports with a significant discount off the single-game reserved ticket prices.

Husker women’s basketball has been one of the best-selling tickets in the nation for more than a decade, as Nebraska has ranked among the top 25 nationally in average home attendance for 11 consecutive seasons.

The Huskers are scheduled to make a pair of national television appearances on FS1, including a showdown with Iowa (Jan. 9) at Pinnacle Bank Arena and a clash at Ohio State (Feb. 10).

Nebraska will appear early and often on the Big Ten Network, beginning with its conference opener at Minnesota (Dec. 6). The Huskers will be back on BTN for a non-conference battle with the Drake Bulldogs at Pinnacle Bank Arena (Dec. 19).

The Big Ten Network will be back at Pinnacle Bank Arena for Nebraska’s league home opener with Michigan (Jan. 4), before back-to-back Big Ten road games will be televised by BTN at Indiana (Jan. 13) and Iowa (Jan. 16).

The Huskers will open February back at home on the Big Ten Network when they take on Penn State (Feb. 3), before playing host to Indiana on Valentine’s Day at Pinnacle Bank Arena with live coverage by BTN.

In addition, Nebraska’s regular-season home finale against Northwestern could be added to the Big Ten Network schedule, while all games in the 2022 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 2-5) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (formerly Bankers Life) through the semifinals will be televised by BTN. The Big Ten Championship Game will appear on ESPN2, Sunday, March 6.

All of Nebraska’s non-televised home games and non-televised road conference games will be streamed live for subscribers of Big Ten Network Plus. NU’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at Wake Forest (Dec. 1) will be available on the Watch ESPN App, while remaining home or road games could add video or television coverage at later dates.

For the most updated schedule information throughout the season visit Huskers.com.

