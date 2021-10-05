Increasing conversations about suicide prevention

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -When it comes to preventing suicides, officials with organizations such as the North Platte Suicide Coalition share that conversations need to happen sooner. Each year, an annual walk in North Platte aims to bring more light to a situation that is seen as dark.

The Out of Darkness Walk focuses on increasing awareness of suicide prevention and gives people, who have lost someone, a safe space to share their stories.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, conversations about mental health have been increasing. Some people believe this is a positive direction in addressing mental health challenges like suicide prevention.

“I think more people need to understand that speaking about suicide doesn’t mean it is going to happen,” said Jennifer Krajewski, North Platte Suicide Prevention Coalition. “If someone is afraid to have those conversations about suicide, we are here to help. When we have those types of conversations, people realize there is hope.”

