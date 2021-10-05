Nebraska Baseball: Times set for Red-White series at Hawks Field

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska baseball team’s annual Red-White Series will be played Oct. 11-13, with first pitch set for 3:30 p.m. each day at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. Each of the three scrimmages is scheduled for seven innings.

The games are open to the public, and admission is free. Gates will open one hour prior to first pitch. A limited concessions menu will be available for purchase, and all outside food and beverage is prohibited.

Additionally, the scrimmages will be streamed live on Facebook and Twitter. The Huskers began fall competition on Sept. 17, defeating Creighton 11-9 in a pre-planned 12-inning exhibition.

