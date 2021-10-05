North Platte’s Wikipedia page displays dark history

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On North Platte’s Wikipedia page, there is general information and a brief history. Many locals know the stories of the Canteen District and women of the Canteen, but that chapter of North Platte’s history is barely mentioned on the page. Under the history section on the North Platte Wikipedia page, there is a story dating back to the 1930s that involves an African-American man and a Caucasian police officer.

“An African American man had a warrant out for his arrest, so he hid in an attic. One of the responding police officers stuck his head in the attic and the African-American killed him. Instead of waiting for a trial, members in the community captured the African-American man and lynched him,” said Jim Griffin, Curator Director at the Lincoln County Historical Museum. “This was all taking place while the local crime boss, Al Hastings, was in rein. It is documented that after that incident Al Hastings used his henchman to run the African Americans out of a town.”

According to Jim Griffin, the outline of this story in North Platte’s history is true. However, the stories of the women of the Canteen and their efforts during World War II are not included in detail on the Wikipedia page.

Over the years, there has been a level of censorship when it comes to history, and stories become lost or told incompletely. The stories about North Platte’s rich history are separated or absent from the Wikipedia page. This story of North Platte’s dark history could be seen by travelers, or potential companies looking at the area. Without context, the story on Wikipedia could deter people from the community.

The question then becomes: “should it be removed or moved?”

“As a historian, you don’t want to remove something that happened, because then I am editing history,” said Griffin. “As long as it is all historically correct, it should be left there, but we should add more positive history before that. It is too bad that something like that stands out so starkly, it does not define North Platte.”

During Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s campaign for office, he promised to make North Platte’s online presence reflect the ideals of the community in the present.

“We have been working on a city scorecard,” said North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher. “It will be focusing on ways to improve our town and monitor how North Platte is perceived to the online community.”

Currently, Mayor Brandon Kelliher and Jim Griffin are working to find solutions that highlight North Platte’s positive history on Wikipedia and confirm the details of the story listed on the Wikipedia site.

