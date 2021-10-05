Advertisement

The Prairie Arts Center hosts the Sheldon Exhibit reception

Reception of the Sheldon Exhibit
Reception of the Sheldon Exhibit(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. , the Prairie Arts Center hosted the Sheldon Exhibit reception.

The North Platte Art Study League sponsored the exhibition and helped host the reception. The NebraskaLand National Bank, Mike Jacobson, President and C.E.O., is the corporate sponsor of the event in North Platte. On a statewide level, financial support is provided by Farmers Mutual Insurance Company of Nebraska, Rhonda Seacrest, Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Sheldon Art Association.

According to the secretary of The Arts Study League in North Platte, this is a real good opportunity for students in the area.

“We have lesson plans , they can do, which helps with their creativity and critical thinking,” Secretary of The Arts Study League in North Platte Wava Best said.

This is the 35th year of Sheldon Exhibit and also according to Best, this gives people a better appreciation of the art around them.

“It’s a really good opportunity to appreciate the art, " Best said.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte's Wikipedia page shares a chapter of the dark history.
North Platte’s Wikipedia page displays dark history
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Roads in northwest North Platte
Road maintenance issues in Lincoln County
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
The driver, Eric A. Espinoza, 19, of Kelseyville, CA was arrested after a Seward County...
350 pounds of marijuana seized on I-80

Latest News

The North Platte City Council approves the addition and the extension of emergency snow routes.
Emergency snow routes extended, added
Temperatures stay above average on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Wednesday Forecast: More of the same with sunshine, above average temperatures into Wednesday
A rollover accident west of Maxwell sends one person to the hospital Tuesday morning.
Rollover crash sends one person to the hospital
Angela Kresser was sentenced for a convenience store robbery in Grand Island. Her husband...
Woman to be sentenced for Grand Island convenience store robbery