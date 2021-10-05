The Prairie Arts Center hosts the Sheldon Exhibit reception

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. , the Prairie Arts Center hosted the Sheldon Exhibit reception.

The North Platte Art Study League sponsored the exhibition and helped host the reception. The NebraskaLand National Bank, Mike Jacobson, President and C.E.O., is the corporate sponsor of the event in North Platte. On a statewide level, financial support is provided by Farmers Mutual Insurance Company of Nebraska, Rhonda Seacrest, Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Sheldon Art Association.

According to the secretary of The Arts Study League in North Platte, this is a real good opportunity for students in the area.

“We have lesson plans , they can do, which helps with their creativity and critical thinking,” Secretary of The Arts Study League in North Platte Wava Best said.

This is the 35th year of Sheldon Exhibit and also according to Best, this gives people a better appreciation of the art around them.

“It’s a really good opportunity to appreciate the art, " Best said.

