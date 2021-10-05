Rollover crash sends one person to the hospital

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Paulsen Inc. employee is lucky to be alive after he was trapped in his cement truck for about an hour.

The accident happened at around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday just west of Maxwell.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was traveling east on Highway 30 when he missed the corner of West Maxwell Road and rolled his truck.

The driver was conscious and standing, but was air flighted to Great Plains Health as a precaution.

It’s unclear if the driver was speeding, or if the cause was due to a break failure or mechanical issue. His injuries are unknown at this time.

