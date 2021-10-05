Wednesday Forecast: More of the same with sunshine, above average temperatures into Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Weeks like this one are a meteorologist’s favorite as there isn’t too much work that needs to go into the forecast as we’re just looking at more of the same over the next few days with sunshine and above average temperatures headlining the forecast through the remainder of the work week. We’ll start to see some changes as we head into the weekend as a cold front finally drops through the area, bringing some cooler weather and rain chances with it. Next week looks like it could be busier as a bigger storm system is expected to swing through the middle of the country which would bring a more significant cool down to the area with the possibility of some unsettled weather across the region.

For tonight though, the weather is expected to remain quiet with clear skies and overnight lows falling into the mid 40s for most areas. Skies are expected to remain sunny to mostly sunny again into Wednesday afternoon, though we are likely to see some breezier conditions as high pressure slides to our east. Look for southeasterly winds at 10 to 20 MPH through the afternoon.

More sunshine is expected for Wednesday as the weather pattern remains largely unchanged. (KNOP)

As mentioned, overnight lows tonight and into Wednesday morning should reach to the mid and upper 40s across most of Greater Nebraska with some areas in northern Nebraska hovering around 50° by early Wednesday.

Lows into Wednesday morning should range from the low 40s to the upper 50s across the state. (KNOP)

Temperatures stay above average as we head into Wednesday afternoon. Look for highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s to go along with more sunshine and southeasterly winds that could be a bit breezy at times.

Temperatures stay above average on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. (KNOP)

The extended forecast has temperatures peaking on Friday with highs in North Platte reaching the middle 80s. A cold front is then forecast to sweep through the state during the day on Saturday and into Saturday night. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler by Sunday with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s before hovering into the middle 70s by next Monday and Tuesday. It’s past Tuesday that a stronger storm system is forecast to sweep across the middle of the country. With this feature, models have temperatures cooling back to the mid 60s with chances for showers and thunderstorms across the area. Something to keep an eye on moving forward as there’s still plenty of time for the forecast to change!

Warm weather continues through this week and into Saturday. A more significant cool down appears possible by midweek next week. (KNOP)

