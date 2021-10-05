Advertisement

Woman to be sentenced for Grand Island convenience store robbery

Husband and wife connected to convenience store robberies in Kearney and Grand Island
Angela Kresser was sentenced for a convenience store robbery in Grand Island. Her husband...
Angela Kresser was sentenced for a convenience store robbery in Grand Island. Her husband Jeremiah is also charged in connection with the robbery.(Buffalo County Detention Center)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman will be sentenced later this month for one of two robberies she and her husband were arrested for in January.

Angela Kresser, 51, pleaded no contest to attempted accessory to robbery last month and will be sentenced Oct. 22 in Hall County District Court. Kresser was charged in connection with a Dec. 29, 2020, convenience store robbery in east Grand Island. She was originally charged with aiding and abetting robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony. She pleaded no contest to the lesser charge as part of a plea agreement.

Her husband Jeremiah Kresser is charged with robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He could get up to 100 years in prison if convicted of both crimes. Hearings on his charges are pending in Hall County Court.

Both were also connected to a Dec. 30 robbery at a convenience store in south Kearney.

Angela Kresser was convicted of attempted accessory to a felony and was sentenced earlier this month to one year in jail in connection with that robbery.

Jeremiah Kresser was convicted of robbery in connection with the Kearney incident and was sentenced to three to eight years in prison.

