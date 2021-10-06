A beautiful day Wednesday in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Across the area on Wednesday afternoon, the weather was sunny, with breezy conditions with winds of 10 to 20 mph. The temperatures were in the upper 70s to low 80s.

In Memorial Park, people ventured out and have taken this opportunity to walk their animals, play tennis, and just to relax in the sun. One particular visitor says that he loves this type of weather.

“This is my favorite type of weather. No higher than a little over 70s and 40s at night and it’s just terrific,” Visitor Bill Schmitz said. “My thoughts is we can have this from May right on through the summer as far as I’m concerned. We don’t need the real heat.”

When going to the park or anywhere in town, people have a preferred activity they like to do.

“Well there’s really good fall fishing, which I like. Normally I do a lot of sporting clay shoots and now I’m doing a lot of pickleball,” Schmitz said.

These nice conditions are going to last through the remainder of the workweek with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s with sunny to partly cloudy conditions.

