Emergency snow routes extended, added

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte city street departments are preparing for the winter season ahead. Emergency snow routes topped the agenda at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Council members unanimously supporting the addition of new and the extension of existing routes.

Public Service Director Layne Groseth said East 9th Street from Poplar to Jeffers Street was one of the routes that was requested to be put on the list.

New snow routes include:

East 16th Street: Silber Street to Bryan Avenue

West 21st Street: Dodge Street to Buffalo Bill Avenue

North Silber Street: 12th Street to 16th Street

North Hayes Avenue: Rodeo Road to 18th Street

West Sunset Drive: Bare to Lakeview Avenue

Snow route extensions include:

South Willow Street: Holiday Frontage Road to State Farm Road

Francis Street: McDonald Road to 300 feet east of South Tabor Avenue

East Walker Road: U.S. Highway 83 to Newberry Access Road

Oak Street: West Leota Street to Rodeo Road

Lakeview Boulevard: West A Street to Sunset Drive

