Emergency snow routes extended, added
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte city street departments are preparing for the winter season ahead. Emergency snow routes topped the agenda at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Council members unanimously supporting the addition of new and the extension of existing routes.
Public Service Director Layne Groseth said East 9th Street from Poplar to Jeffers Street was one of the routes that was requested to be put on the list.
New snow routes include:
- East 16th Street: Silber Street to Bryan Avenue
- West 21st Street: Dodge Street to Buffalo Bill Avenue
- North Silber Street: 12th Street to 16th Street
- North Hayes Avenue: Rodeo Road to 18th Street
- West Sunset Drive: Bare to Lakeview Avenue
- Snow route extensions include:
- South Willow Street: Holiday Frontage Road to State Farm Road
- Francis Street: McDonald Road to 300 feet east of South Tabor Avenue
- East Walker Road: U.S. Highway 83 to Newberry Access Road
- Oak Street: West Leota Street to Rodeo Road
- Lakeview Boulevard: West A Street to Sunset Drive
