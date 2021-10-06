Empowering Hispanic families and youth through H.O.P.E - Esperanza

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A grassroots organization is looking to empower Hispanic families and youth by providing access to quality education and resources.

The non-profit organization H.O.P.E or Esperanza is in its beginning stages. TinaMaria Fernandez and Adi Fernandez are the co-founders and are working to fill in the gaps to help Hispanic families with resources.

They also want to inspire awareness, understanding and appreciation of the Hispanic culture.

“In the next 20 to 30 years, its predicted that one third of the U.S. population will actually be of Hispanic descent and if we start pouring in resources that these youth and community members need it would just make a positive impact in our community and our country as a whole,” said Fernandez. “Some of these resources being education, opportunities in education, awareness of community resources that are maybe out there, whether it be legal, social, and educational.”

If you would like more information about the organization or are interested in being a member, contact TinaMaria Fernandez at 308-660-5935.

