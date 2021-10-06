Advertisement

Empowering Hispanic families and youth through H.O.P.E - Esperanza

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A grassroots organization is looking to empower Hispanic families and youth by providing access to quality education and resources.

The non-profit organization H.O.P.E or Esperanza is in its beginning stages. TinaMaria Fernandez and Adi Fernandez are the co-founders and are working to fill in the gaps to help Hispanic families with resources.

They also want to inspire awareness, understanding and appreciation of the Hispanic culture.

“In the next 20 to 30 years, its predicted that one third of the U.S. population will actually be of Hispanic descent and if we start pouring in resources that these youth and community members need it would just make a positive impact in our community and our country as a whole,” said Fernandez. “Some of these resources being education, opportunities in education, awareness of community resources that are maybe out there, whether it be legal, social, and educational.”

If you would like more information about the organization or are interested in being a member, contact TinaMaria Fernandez at 308-660-5935.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte's Wikipedia page shares a chapter of the dark history.
North Platte’s Wikipedia page displays dark history
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Roads in northwest North Platte
Road maintenance issues in Lincoln County
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
The driver, Eric A. Espinoza, 19, of Kelseyville, CA was arrested after a Seward County...
350 pounds of marijuana seized on I-80

Latest News

Flyers for the play Clue
Local high school performs the play Clue
H.O.P.E - Esperanza
H.O.P.E - Esperanza
The North Platte City Council approves the addition and the extension of emergency snow routes.
Emergency snow routes extended, added
Reception of the Sheldon Exhibit
The Prairie Arts Center hosts the Sheldon Exhibit reception