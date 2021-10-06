Learning the sounds of fire safety

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Fire departments across the country are gearing up for National Fire Prevention Week spreading knowledge and awareness for when seconds matter.

This year’s them is “Learn the Sounds of Safety.”

“It just brings everything back into focus and as it’s getting cooler in the mornings, people are going to start using little space heaters things like that that you usually don’t have,” said North Platte Fire Department firefighter and EMT Shawn McQuade.

McQuade said having an exit plan at home is one of the most critical things people can do to save lives. If you are in a situation where you can put the fire out yourself, there will be challenges.

“There is more technology now with iPad’s and phones and everything else, so chargers can get hot and overheat,” McQuade said. “The new combustibles in houses are a lot more plastic so when they light and they catch on fire and they burn super fast so you have less time now days than you did 20-30 years ago,”

If you can’t put out the fire within seconds, McQuade said to close any doors you can and get out.

“A lot of times they try to find other people in the house or they go back in a house for a pet and what they need to do is get outside and let the first responders that show up know how many people live there, how many people are accounted for so we can get in there fast,” said McQuade.

The fire department wants to remind the public to check smoke detectors and batteries and replace the filters in your furnace annually. Do not put space next to anything combustible, and do not plug them into extension cords. If you are lighting a candle, grill or fire pit always make sure the flames are extinguished.

