Local high school performs the play Clue

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Department of Performing Arts at North Platte High School performed the play, Clue, Tuesday evening.

The play is based off of the 1985 Paramount movie and the board game of the same name. In this play, the characters are trying to solve a murder mystery. One particular performer was very ecstatic for performing in this play.

“This play is going to be super exciting because I play the board game and the movie is one of my favorite movies ever,” Performer Joseph Roder, who played Wadsworth, the Butler said. “I’m excited because I feel like this is going to be one of the biggest crowds we’ve been in front of in for a while,” Roder said.

This play has really taught one particular performer that hard work pays off at the end.

“We were practicing everyday and on Saturdays. It’s definitely a lot of work as in do it, but I think it pays off,” Performer Paxton Robertson who played Miss Scarlet said.

The play has encore presentations Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 Thursday.

