Advertisement

Local high school performs the play Clue

Flyers for the play Clue
Flyers for the play Clue(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Department of Performing Arts at North Platte High School performed the play, Clue, Tuesday evening.

The play is based off of the 1985 Paramount movie and the board game of the same name. In this play, the characters are trying to solve a murder mystery. One particular performer was very ecstatic for performing in this play.

“This play is going to be super exciting because I play the board game and the movie is one of my favorite movies ever,” Performer Joseph Roder, who played Wadsworth, the Butler said. “I’m excited because I feel like this is going to be one of the biggest crowds we’ve been in front of in for a while,” Roder said.

This play has really taught one particular performer that hard work pays off at the end.

“We were practicing everyday and on Saturdays. It’s definitely a lot of work as in do it, but I think it pays off,” Performer Paxton Robertson who played Miss Scarlet said.

The play has encore presentations Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte's Wikipedia page shares a chapter of the dark history.
North Platte’s Wikipedia page displays dark history
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Roads in northwest North Platte
Road maintenance issues in Lincoln County
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
The driver, Eric A. Espinoza, 19, of Kelseyville, CA was arrested after a Seward County...
350 pounds of marijuana seized on I-80

Latest News

The non-profit organization H.O.P.E - Esperanza is looking to empower Hispanic families and...
Empowering Hispanic families and youth through H.O.P.E - Esperanza
H.O.P.E - Esperanza
H.O.P.E - Esperanza
The North Platte City Council approves the addition and the extension of emergency snow routes.
Emergency snow routes extended, added
Reception of the Sheldon Exhibit
The Prairie Arts Center hosts the Sheldon Exhibit reception