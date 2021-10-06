Montelongo commits to Omaha

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Junior softball standout, Tatum Montelongo recently committed to the University of Omaha to continue her softball career at the next the next level. Montelongo is a pitcher and a third baseman for the Bulldogs and has helped them to a 24-11 record this season.

Montelongo began playing softball when she was around eight years old. According to Montelongo her mom was the one who got her started with the sport as she really wanted her daughter to play softball. As Tatum got older she joined a travel ball team out in Omaha, where she could continue to develop her skills and prepare herself for the next level. She began her recruiting process when she was a Sophomore in high school.

“We just came out to the fields one day...started playing then I just got into tee ball and everything all worked out that way,” says Montelongo. “I got on to this website, Sports Recruit and put videos on there, reached out to the coaches I was interested in and everything. I went to camps and everything just fell into place.”

Montelongo talked to several school throughout this stressful and tedious process, but ultimately decided to become a Maverick. What she says made the University of Omaha standout from the rest was the coaching staff. After her official visit to campus Montelongo and her parents knew that is where she’s supposed to be.

“I want to campus there and everything went on a visit and I love it since I stepped foot on it. I just knew it was meant to be and then I got home and talked to my family about everything and it just fit us perfectly,” Montelongo says.

Though she still has another season of high school ball to go, Montelongo is excited for the experience that awaits her at the next level.

“I’m ready to go play at the next level see how it is, everyone says it’s so fun so I’m ready to experience it,” explains Montelongo.

But before she heads off to the University of Omaha, she has some business to finish here in North Platte. That starts with finishing strong this season and then continuing to hone in on her craft to be ready for her Senior Season and the next step in her Softball Career.

“There’s always room for improvement, so just getting better especially pitching, getting my spins and everything perfectly so when I do go to college to the next level that I’m able to compete with the best of the best,” Montelongo explains.

Committing to Omaha means more to Montelongo than just continuing her Softball Career, it’s a chance for her to show her community that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.

“Just wanna be the best person I can be out there and show people that a little girl from North Platte can also make it in a DI program,” says Montelongo.

Best of luck to Tatum in the rest of this season, her Senior Season, and in her career at Omaha.

