Open House for library fundraiser

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wednesday morning at the North Platte Public Library, they hosted their Open House for their basket fundraiser that they will be having the next 2 months or while supplies last.

The open house consisted of refreshments such as cookies, coffee and apple cider, and a guess the amount of candy corn in a jar game. The purpose of this open house was to promote their basket fundraiser.

“Throughout October and November, the library is going to have wonderful gift baskets that people can come and purchase,” Library Director Cecelia Lawrence said.

Each basket is their own theme, and the theme is dependent on the book in the basket.

“We take a donated book, we get some baskets and we find wonderful cute things that kind of match the theme of the book and we put these wonderful gift baskets and put them on sale in the fall,” Lawrence said.

This fundraiser is for a good cause. It is for the North Platte Public Library Foundation.

“They have been doing this for several years now,” Lawrence said. “The North Platte Public Library Foundation exists to offset the costs to new future library construction or an addition that might get added on this facility. We’re talking about probably 20 years in the future.”

The Open House ends at 7 p.m. and the winner of the guess the amount of candy corn in the jar will be announced at that time too. For more information about this fundraiser, visit their website.

