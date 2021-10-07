Mild weather continues but next week looks interesting..

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - SCOTTSBLUFF Neb. (KNEP)- A weak disturbance will spread some clouds from west to east across the region overnight. A few sprinkles may occur from the Southern Panhandle into parts of the southwest. Some scattered leftover clouds early Thursday will make way for widespread sunshine, as we enjoy another mild day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Friday will be the warm day of the week for the North Platte area with highs in the mid 80s.

The weekend will become a bit more unsettled as an upper level trough pushes through the Plains. Most of the energy on Saturday will stay north with most of the rain going into the Dakotas, but far northern sections of Nebraska could see a spotty shower. The southern extent of the trough will bring rain showers up from the southwest Sunday night as a cold front moves through . It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Next week an unusually strong storm system will gather strength in the Western U.S. producing an upper level low that may be tracking over Western Nebraska. It’s still too early for specifics but there is the potential for thunderstorms, a few being on the strong side, along with gusty winds up to 40 to 50 mph and even a threat of some snow for the Panhandle.

