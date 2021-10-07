Advertisement

Murder trial for North Platte man is underway

Keith Allen
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The trial for a North Platte man charged with first-degree murder began on Tuesday.

Keith L. Allen is accused of killing 25-year-old Brett Allen Torres in May 2020. Allen was 43-years-old at the time.

According to the North Platte Police Department, law enforcement was called to the 100 block of North Chestnut Street on May 22, 2020.

Authorities found Torres unresponsive inside his vehicle, which was parked in the alley. He was transported to Great Plains Health by ambulance.

According to police, Torres was shot several times with a .45 caliber handgun.

Keith Allen faces two class 1A felonies: murder in the first degree and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Beatriz Reyna is covering this trial. Watch News 2 for updates tonight at 6 and 10.

