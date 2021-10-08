Advertisement

Marvel star plays volleyball with college students in North Carolina

By Ashlea Kosikowski and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Some college students in North Carolina had a surprise teammate during volleyball practice this week.

According to WECT, actor Simu Liu joined the men’s club volleyball team at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

The Marvel movie star is known for his role in the movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

The club’s president, Bryan Sosa, said his teammates saw a post Liu made about wanting to play volleyball while he is in town.

“I messaged him, and he answered. And from there, we were all super excited to get in the gym to play volleyball with a Hollywood star,” Sosa said.

Marvel's "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu joined the UNCW men's club volleyball team on the court for...
Marvel's "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu joined the UNCW men's club volleyball team on the court for practice (Source: Bryan Sosa)(Bryan Sosa)

The caption of the team’s post on Instagram thanks Liu for coming to practice and poses the question “Does this mean we are avengers now???”

Liu is in Wilmington working on a new movie called “One True Loves.” The cast and crew are expected to start filming next week.

“One True Loves” is the film adaption of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel of the same name. It also stars Phillip Soo (“Hamilton,” “Over the Moon”) and Luke Bracey (“Little Fires Everywhere,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “The Best of Me”).

Simu Liu, pictured right, is in Wilmington to star in a new film (Source: Bryan Sosa)
Simu Liu, pictured right, is in Wilmington to star in a new film (Source: Bryan Sosa)(Bryan Sosa)

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend was killed when his horse had a heart attack and fell on him at the Texas Junior High...
Parents describe the moments leading up to son’s death in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Keith Allen during his trial for first degree murder.
Murder trial for North Platte man is underway
Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Student arrested in Texas school shooting released from jail
Note left in gas station restroom might have saved a woman’s life in Monroe County, police says
Note left in gas station restroom may have saved woman’s life
Brian Rosenthal
Brian Rosenthal pleads not guilty to child sex assault charges

Latest News

Friday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to...
US employers add a weak 194,000 jobs as delta variant maintains hold
The family of a missing woman who was later found dead released video of the suspect being...
Family of missing woman criticizes police for letting suspect go
Potential is there for some stronger storm and gusty surface winds. Still to far out for...
Temperatures Peak, Friday...
People listen to speakers at the Chiropractic Society Health Freedom revival Sunday, Sept. 19,...
Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation
People view the damage inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz, province northern...
Taliban official: At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan blast