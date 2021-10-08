NPHS Cheerleaders invited to perform at Citrus Bowl

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte High School cheerleading team has been invited to perform in the VRBO Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. They will be performing in front of 60,000 fans at the Camping World Stadium.

“I am pretty excited,” said Emma Flanders, NPHS Cheerleader Captain. “We have never performed in front of that many people. Now, we get that opportunity.”

“We get to show our school and the community what we are capable of,” said Katie Bowers, NPHS Cheerleader Captain. “This opportunity wasn’t handed to us. It was earned.”

The NPHS Cheerleaders won multiple trophies during their participation at the Universal Cheerleaders Association summer camps. Additional trophy winning teams from UCA camps around the country will also be performing in the pre-game performance.

“I think it shows people we are more of a competitive team and that we do more than sideline cheering,” said Jenna Campbell, NPHS Cheerleading Head Coach. “The girls worked hard at camp and won several trophies. We had this goal in mind heading to camp. When won, we knew let’s do it.”

“We will be getting to see teams from around the nation and meet other cheerleaders not just from Nebraska,” said Flanders.

Since 1947, the Citrus Bowl has been a college football tradition and the 7th oldest collegiate bowl in the country. The VBRO Citrus Bowl is Jan. 1, 2022.

To travel for this opportunity, the NPHS Cheerleading team is fundraising and looking for community sponsors. The sponsors will be featured on their team shirts. Anyone looking to help should contact head coach Jenna Campbell.

“We work hard and do more than what people think we do,” said Flanders. “We get to highlight our skills on a grand stage.”

“Looking ahead, we want to carry this success throughout the rest of the season,” said Campbell.

“Going through this opportunity to perform at the Citrus Bowl is going to strengthen our team’s bond,” said Bowers. “Cheerleading is bigger than people realize and we get to show them that. These are the opportunities that open doors for collegiate cheer and more than what is in North Platte, Nebraska.”

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.