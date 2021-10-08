NPPSF partners with businesses to increase students’ opportunities

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Public School Foundation (NPPSF) and North Platte Public School District have come together to create a program called Businesses Engaging through Educational Partnerships (BEEP). The program focuses on building a sustainable community partnership model to provide real-world connections linked to student achievement. Since every business is unique, the foundation finds ways to engage with the North Platte Public School District in a way that aligns with its business objectives. Through this partnership, there are internships available for students to explore different career opportunities.

“It is another way to come together to get a vision beyond their family unit and explore careers,” said Terri Burchell, Executive Director of NPPSF. “We want to talk to businesses and learn how they would like to invest back into the schools.”

