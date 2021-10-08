Surviving the stigma: Men are Domestic Violence Survivors, too

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. During this time, organizations throughout the nation are working to raise awareness about resources and education. Last year at the North Platte Rape, Domestic and Abuse Program (RDAP), they helped 315 survivors of domestic violence victimization. Of those survivors, 18 were males.

“It is real, and it does happen,” said Amber Garza, RDAP’s Community Engagement Coordinator. “People may think it just happens to women, but we need to get out the stigma that it does not happen to men.”

Domestic violence is also known as intimate partner violence, and it can include physical and sexual violence, stalking and psychological aggression. Studies show that over 43 million women and 38 million men have experienced psychological aggression by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

According to a 2017 report by the Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, over 17,000 victims and survivors were provided services. Of that, 1,308 were adult males.

“With males, there is a stereotype that they do not need to show emotion, and they need to man up,” said Garza. “We need to educate our youth and share that is okay to reach out because violence does happen to males also.”

On October 16, RDAP is hosting their fall festival at the Blackledge Park from noon to 4 p. m. There will be various activities including a bake sale. All proceeds from the event will go back to RDAP to help survivors and bring awareness to domestic violence.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.