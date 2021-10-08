Temperatures Peak, Friday...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - We saved the best for last. The final day of the week will be the warmest weather we will likely see for awhile as a more active weather pattern looms ahead. Highs on Friday will climb into the low to mid 80s as morning clouds exit the region allowing sunshine to take hold into the early afternoon. But more high clouds will stream into the region late into the day through Friday evening.

After Friday the high temperatures cascade downward. (KNOP)

A few isolated showers may occur in the Panhandle Friday night as and upper level trough pushes northeast from the Rockies to the Dakotas. That will drive a cold front through Western Nebraska on Saturday, so we’ll begin the weekend with more clouds than sun, but rain chances will be small and focused mainly over the northwest corner of the state. Temperatures in the Panhandle will fall back into the lower 70s, as the Sandhills and Southwest will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Temps could clime 10 to 15 degree above the averages for this time of year. (KNOP)

A second wave of energy will sweep through Sunday evening but it appears the bulk of the rain will stay to the south and east of the viewing area. We’ll have a lull on Monday before a more significant storm system brings thunderstorms , strong wind gusts and high elevation snow to region. Specifics for this system are yet to be determined, but we’ll keep an eye as to how it unfolds through the weekend into next week.

Potential is there for some stronger storm and gusty surface winds. Still to far out for details. (KNOP)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.