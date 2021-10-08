United Way annual chili cook off

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The United Way held their annual chili cook off at First National Bank in downtown North Platte Friday.

Twelve teams showed competed for best chili. All proceeds go to the benefit the 14 non-profit organizations supported by the United Way, which kicked off their annual campaign this month. This year they hope to raise $200,000.

“A lot of our local issues are rising and whether that be due to COVID or just the timing you know who knows, but I would say the issues, the number of children in foster homes and the number of homeless people is rising so the need is great this year,” said United Way Executive Director Kylee Odenbach.

“The United Way is so supportive of our agency, they’re supportive both of our mentoring and our substance abuse prevention programs and so we wanted to give back to them and help out,” said Community Connections Mentoring Coordinator Angela Hipp.

