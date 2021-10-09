Arthur County dominates Creek Valley 72-22

ARTHUR, Neb. (KNOP) - The Wolves of Arthur County are howling in victory after a 50-point home win over Creek valley 72-22.

Arthur County was dominant early and often, leading 24-0 after the first quarter. Early in the second, Talan Storer found Dakota Storer over the middle for an easy score to make it 32-0. On the next drive for the home team, a pitch back to Bryce Hanna was a trick as he dialed launch codes all the way to the end zone, where Edward Daly won the jump ball, adding to their lead.

Arthur County (5-2) is off next week before closing out their season at South Platte on October 22nd. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

