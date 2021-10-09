Advertisement

Cool and sunny end of the weekend, rainy and cold mid work week

By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP) - The conditions Saturday afternoon were glorious with temperatures in the low to upper 70s to even a few low 80s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies prevail across the area today too with breezy to gusty condtions. Winds around 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 25 to 40mph.

Mild temperatures across the region Saturday afternoon
Mild temperatures across the region Saturday afternoon(Andre Brooks)

Things are going to changing though for the area Sunday as a front will coming through the area overnight Saturday and this will allow temperatures to fall in the mid to upper 60s Sunday and lows in the mid to upper 30s. No rainfall will be associated with this cold front, as all the energy is saying to the north of the viewing area.

Pattern change for the region Sunday into Monday
Pattern change for the region Sunday into Monday (Andre Brooks)
Cooler temperatures for the region Sunday
Cooler temperatures for the region Sunday(Andre Brooks)

During the middle of the week, a big pattern change will start to occur. First we will see some well needed rainfall for the region. This will allow for temperatures to drop from the upper 60s to mid 70s Monday to low to upper 60s Tuesday for highs, and the lows being in the 30s and 40s. Rainfall wll contnue in the area Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 40s to upeer 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s. Things dry out for the area Thursday with cool temperatures throughout the day Thursday and a cold Thursday night with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Mild temperatures for the region Monday
Mild temperatures for the region Monday(Andre Brooks)
Big changes ahead for the new work week for North Platte
Big changes ahead for the new work week for North Platte(Andre Brooks)
Big weather changes for the Scottsbluff region
Big weather changes for the Scottsbluff region(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Allen during his trial for first degree murder.
Murder trial for North Platte man is underway
Keith Allen talks with his attorney Todd Lancaster during a break session in Lincoln County...
Forensic expert testifies in Keith Allen murder trial
Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson won $3 million on a Jumbo Bucks Titanium ticket.
Best friends win $3M on scratch-off lottery ticket
North Platte vs. Lincoln East
Friday Night Football: North Platte vs. Lincoln East
Legend was killed when his horse had a heart attack and fell on him at the Texas Junior High...
Parents describe the moments leading up to son’s death in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

Latest News

Starting to feel a bit more Fall-like.
The Weekend Takes On A More Fall-like Feel
Potential is there for some stronger storm and gusty surface winds. Still to far out for...
Temperatures Peak, Friday...
Still to early for specifics and things coul but our first major autumn weather system may come...
KNOP WEATHERCAST 6 PM
Our mild autumn weather continues.
Mild weather continues but next week looks interesting..