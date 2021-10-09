Friday Night Football: Cozad vs. Minden

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Cozad Haymakers fell to the Ogallala Indians last week which marked their first loss of this season. This week, as they face the Minden Whippets, they are looking to regain their winning streak. Minden Whippets entered Friday’s game with a 3-3 record.

The Whippets made this week’s match against the Haymakers a tight game to the final second. In the fourth quarter, with less than two minutes left, both teams called multiple time-outs to figure out their game-winning strategies. Cozad went for the field goal attempt, but it was short.

The Minden Whippets added to their win column as they beat the Haymakers by one point. The final score was 14 to 13.

The Haymakers’ next game is October 15 against Broken Bow.

