Friday Night Football: Lexington vs. Scottsbluff

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lexington Minutemen went into tonight’s game 3-3, while the Scottsbluff Bearcats were 4-2. The Minutemen try to live up to their name, but it’s the Bearcats who make each minute count. Scottsbluff played smart with clean running plays and complete passes.

In Lexington’s only touchdown, Minuteman Jacksen Konrad found himself battling with a Bearcat. As the ball reached the end zone, Konrad snags the ball for the Minuteman touchdown.

Next Friday, the Lexington Minutemen will face Alliance.

The Scottsbluff Bearcats take on the McCook on October 15.

