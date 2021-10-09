Advertisement

Friday Night Football: Lexington vs. Scottsbluff

By Marresa Burke
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lexington Minutemen went into tonight’s game 3-3, while the Scottsbluff Bearcats were 4-2. The Minutemen try to live up to their name, but it’s the Bearcats who make each minute count. Scottsbluff played smart with clean running plays and complete passes.

In Lexington’s only touchdown, Minuteman Jacksen Konrad found himself battling with a Bearcat. As the ball reached the end zone, Konrad snags the ball for the Minuteman touchdown.

Next Friday, the Lexington Minutemen will face Alliance.

The Scottsbluff Bearcats take on the McCook on October 15.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend was killed when his horse had a heart attack and fell on him at the Texas Junior High...
Parents describe the moments leading up to son’s death in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Keith Allen during his trial for first degree murder.
Murder trial for North Platte man is underway
Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Student arrested in Texas school shooting released from jail
Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson won $3 million on a Jumbo Bucks Titanium ticket.
Best friends win $3M on scratch-off lottery ticket
Brian Rosenthal
Brian Rosenthal pleads not guilty to child sex assault charges

Latest News

Friday Night Football: North Platte vs. Lincoln East
North Platte vs. Lincoln East
The Haymakers fell to the Whippets, 13-14.
Friday Night Football: Cozad vs. Minden
Friday Night Sports Hero: Evan Caudy
Friday Night Sports Hero: Evan Caudy
Game of the Week: Sandhills/Thedford vs. Sandhills Valley
Game of the Week Sandhills/Thedford vs. Sandhills Valley