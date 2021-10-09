Friday Night Football: North Platte vs. Lincoln East

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tonight the North Platte Bulldogs were taking on the Lincoln East Spartans at home tonight.

The Dawgs are going to get the ball first in tonight’s match up. On their opening drive they are going to march down the field and it’s Tate Janas who gets the hand off and he’s going to find the end zone for the Dawgs. The Dawgs are going to strike first in this one it’s 7-0.

Lincoln East is going to have their turn to respond now, and the Spartans are going to do just that. Quarterback Noah Walters scrambles and he is going to find an open receiver down field and the Spartans are going to put seven on the board. It’s all tied up.

North Platte gets the ball back and Caleb Tonkinson is going to hand it off to Brock Roblee and he is going to find a hole up the middle. Roblee comes up with a huge run for the Dawgs, he is brought down around the Spartans 20 yard line. North Platte goes on to score on this drive making it 14-7.

At the end of the second quarter, it is fourth down the the Bulldogs are Kolten Tilford gets the snap and goes for the fake. Tilford is going to find some holes up the middle and take it all the way for the Bulldogs.

North Platte is going to come out on top in this game. The Bulldogs get a huge win over Lincoln East 41-38. Next week the Dawgs are on the road to Millard West.

