Friday Night Sports Hero: Evan Caudy

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Senior Evan Caudy, a standout on the North Platte cross country team, didn’t even consider running until his Sophomore year. Caudy, a former three sport athlete, was at basketball workouts one day when his coach approached him and told him he thought he would be great at running the mile. Once he tried it the rest was history.

“Kinda figured that I like it, and kinda figured that I wanted to do track that year,” says Caudy.

Caudy gave up the rest of his sports to focus solely on running. He says it was the sport that he was the best at, but he also really enjoyed the team culture on the cross country team.

“They really are what makes running enjoyable and just keeping you pushing when it’s not as enjoyable,” explains Caudy.

Head Coach Jake Hasenauer says that part of what makes the team culture so great is Caudy. According to Hasenauer, Caudy does a great job of being a leader for the younger members of the team to look up to. Hasenauer even says that some of the younger members of the team refer to Caudy as “their hero.”

“He’s done a good job of doing little things like we have mentor, men tee groups and he’s been a great mentor leader and just kinda taking the younger kids under his wing and going out to ice cream with them and just doing little things that create good culture down the road as well,” Hasenauer explains.

It didn’t take long for Caudy to achieve success with the sport. His first season running he placed 5th at the state meet. Then, his Junior season he placed 4th in the state, only missing 3rd by less than a second. This season Caudy is hoping for another excellent state meet. Not only would he like to do better than his two previous appearances, he would also like to set a new personal record.

“I’d like to get top five at state again. Hopefully not go down, hopefully keep going up you know I’ve had a little bit of hiccups in the season, but ya know we’re back on track and hopefully I can run my two best races this year and just get a PR going into college,” Caudy says.

Caudy plans on taking his talents to the next level and running in college. As far as where, he is keeping his options open, but he has three schools that he is very interested in: UNL, UNK and Concordia.

“I would love to run in college. You know I’ve kinda found enjoyment in running and what that has to offer and I would really like to join a team and run in college,” says Caudy.

Best of luck to Evan the rest of the season and as he continues his running career in college.

