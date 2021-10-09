Game of the Week: Sandhills/Thedford vs. Sandhills Valley

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Week Seven Game of the Week features the Sandhills/Thedford Knights and the Sandhills Valley Mavericks. Both of these schools are originally from the Sandhills Conference, so they have a track record of running into each other quite often. Sandhills/Thedford comes into this game undefeated as they hit the road this week to play on the Mavericks home turf. Sandhills Valley comes into this match up with a 3-3 record and are 1-2 in district play.

Let’s hear how the Knights are getting ready for the district match up against the Mavericks.

Head Coach of the Knight, Josh Deines, says the mindset going into this game is to just play sound football, and that means limiting the Mavericks big plays.

“They’re a very explosive offense and just trying to play good football, we’ve played pretty well up to this point and just trying to keep that going,” say Deines.

Last season Sandhills/Thedford made it all the way to the state finals. And while they would like to do that again this season while keeping their perfect record intact, they are taking things one game at a time and focusing on each opponent as they come.

“We’ve just been trying to take this one game at a time and not look ahead. You know we have a lot of returning starters from last year’s team and we’ve had a lot of people ask us you know about the post season and stuff like that and what we talk about is just staying in the moment just staying in ourselves just for the week and just focus on each opponent and not try to look too far ahead,” explains Deines.

The Knights will be keeping their eyes open for one Maverick in particular, and that is Junior Quarterback Cole Kramer. According to Deines, Kramer played wide receiver for Sandhills Valley last season and was a great weapon for the Mavericks.

“Sometimes they’d split him out at wide receiver so our goal is to try and eliminate him in the passing game and just not let him get on the edge cause he’s a duel threat Quarterback that’s really explosive,” Deines says.

The Knights have an impressive core group of veterans that have helped lead them this season. That group includes Running backs Dane Pokorny and Trae Hickman, and Quarterback Reece Zutavern. Coach Deines is expecting another huge performance out of them this week.

“Dane’s kinda a bruising running back and he’s done a good job especially here the last couple games. Trae is really fast and is really good about getting to the edge and both of them the last couple week’s have started to kinda gel and click and our offense is really starting to pick up. Reece last year played fullback and this year he’s our Quarterback and he’s done a good job of just running the show. So, you know I just expect him to be in control of the offense and then I just expect Dane and Trae to just keep running tough,” explains Deines.

Let’s see who will win in tonight’s battle of the Sandhills match up.

The Mavericks are going to get the ball first tonight. On the second play of the game the Mavericks are going to fumble it and Sanhills/Thedford is going to recover it, and it was Drew McIntosh that came up with it for the Knights.

Three plays later Trae Hickman is going to get the touchdown for the Knights. He flips into the end zone putting the Knights up 8-0.

Mavericks with the ball back and Quarterback Cole Kramer finds Braden Powell down field on a third and five. The Mavericks will convert and get a fresh set of downs. But, it wouldn’t be enough as the Mavericks are forced to punt a few plays later.

Sandhills/Thedford with the ball again, running back Dane Pokorny with a long run for the Knights. He finds the end zone putting another touchdown on the board for Sandhills/Thedford.

The Mavericks are going to find some luck as Caleb Burnside get an interception.

The Sandhills/Thedford Knights are going to keep their perfect record in tact as they defeat the Mavericks 56-0. The Knights move to 7-0 on the season. The Sandhills Valley Mavericks are going to move to 3-4 on the season.

Next week the Mavericks are on the road at Ansley/Litchfield and the Knights are at home against Pleasanton.

