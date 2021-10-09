Nebraska faces off against Michigan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska completes a two-game prime-time homestand this Saturday when the Huskers play host to Michigan at Memorial Stadium. The meeting between two of the most tradition-rich programs in college football is set to kick off shortly after 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ABC and can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network.

Nebraska stands at 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in Big Ten Conference play after a dominant 56-7 victory over Northwestern on Saturday night. Nebraska scored its most points in 11 seasons of Big Ten Conference play, while also posting its largest margin of victory in a league game in 20 seasons. Nebraska’s offense rolled up better than 600 yards for the second time this season, becoming the first team to record 600 yards of total offense against Northwestern in 16 seasons.

Michigan comes into the game with a perfect 5-0 record and a 2-0 mark in the Big Ten following a 38-17 victory at Wisconsin on Saturday. Michigan is ranked ninth in the Associated Press Poll and eighth in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Wolverines controlled the matchup with Wisconsin from the outset, and pulled away with 28 unanswered points in the second half. Michigan held Wisconsin to just 43 rushing yards and 210 total yards, while forcing three Badger turnovers.

Coach Jim Harbaugh’s team is among the nation’s best running teams. Michigan averages 255.0 yards per game on the ground to lead the Big Ten and rank seventh nationally. Defensively, the Wolverines allow just 12.8 points per game and 285.8 total yards per game and have held each of their five opponents to 17 points or less.

Saturday night’s matchup at Memorial Stadium marks Michigan’s first visit to Lincoln since 2012.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.