The Weekend Takes On A More Fall-like Feel

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Sunshine may struggle to make it’s appearance on Saturday as the weekend in general takes on slightly cooler characteritics. High clouds will continue to stream overhead as upper disturbance tracking through the Dakotas drags a cold front through Nebraksa. The front will bisect the Sandhills by midday with a stout west wind behind it. Temperatures will range from the 70s in the Panhandle and Northern Sandhills to the lower 80s across the Southwest. A few late afternoon or early evening showers can’t be ruled out over the southwest.

Cooler in the Panhandle... (KNOP)

A secondary front will bring some cooler air across the area on Sunday. Moisture will be limited for any appreciable rain but a few showers could spin into the northwest part of the state as upper level energy again tracks through the Dakotas. Temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Cool front brings a reinforced shot of cooler air. (KNOP)

Our attention then turns to a strong weather system from which strong upper level low pressure evolves. This will spin over Western Nebraska towards the northeast bringing rain and a narrow area of thunderstorms to the area Tuesday into Tuesday night with additional rain, potentially accompanied by strong non-thunderstorm wind gusts. Widespread snow will be possible over the Rockies and the high terrain of Wyoming but it may be too warm for the rain to convert over to snow in the Panhandle. Nothing is in stone as of yet, as the the timing and track of the storm still has to be worked out. Much cooler air will drive late week lows to the freezing mark, making for moreof a late autumn feel.

