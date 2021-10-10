Advertisement

Buffalo County traffic stop results in the seizure of 185 pounds of marijuana

A Buffalo County traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 185 pounds of marijuana on Saturday.
A Buffalo County traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 185 pounds of marijuana on Saturday.(Buffalo County Sheriff's Office)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Buffalo County traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 185 pounds of marijuana on Saturday.

Buffalo County Deputies stopped a 2016 Ford Transit Van on a traffic stop near mile marker 287, Interstate 80, at around 9:56p.m. The vehicle was observed driving without taillights.

A Kearney Police Department police service dog was requested and alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately 185 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two 25 year old females, both of Illinois. Sgt. Hall.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Allen talks with his attorney Todd Lancaster during a break session in Lincoln County...
Forensic expert testifies in Keith Allen murder trial
North Platte vs. Lincoln East
Friday Night Football: North Platte vs. Lincoln East
Woman drowns while canoeing on western Nebraska river
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues
Bearcat Jose Rodriguez running the ball during Friday's game.
Friday Night Football: Lexington vs. Scottsbluff

Latest News

Quiet Parks International exploring Niobrara River to decide if it will be the world's first...
A world-renowned non-profit and a Nebraska River
Breezy, cool conditions in the North Platte area
Weather conditions start to cool down across North Platte
The 26th Annual Pumpkin Festival
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church hosts 26th Annual Pumpkin Festival
Quiet Parks International exploring Niobrara River to decide if it will be the world's first...
Quiet Trails