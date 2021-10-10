St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church hosts 26th Annual Pumpkin Festival

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church hosted their 26th Annual Pumpkin Festival on Sunday.

The festival happens every year at the church every second weekend of October and the purpose of the festival is to raise funds for the church and also for the kids to have fun for the weekend.

“it’s just something for the kids to do on the weekend,” Participant Zach Cooper said. " We usually come every year. It’s been the last four years we’ve come.

There were many attractions at the festival included a train ride, a Scooby-Doo inflatable, classic carnival games and so much more. They also had some barbecue for people to purchase.

There were many attractions and one particular participant had a favorite game.

“Doing that fishing thing and getting a pop,” said Noah Mcentire, participant. “Because it’s nice and I never had one of these, and I never got something like one of those monster things that had many monsters from that fishing thing.”

