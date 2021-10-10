Advertisement

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church hosts 26th Annual Pumpkin Festival

The 26th Annual Pumpkin Festival
The 26th Annual Pumpkin Festival(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church hosted their 26th Annual Pumpkin Festival on Sunday.

The festival happens every year at the church every second weekend of October and the purpose of the festival is to raise funds for the church and also for the kids to have fun for the weekend.

“it’s just something for the kids to do on the weekend,” Participant Zach Cooper said. " We usually come every year. It’s been the last four years we’ve come.

There were many attractions at the festival included a train ride, a Scooby-Doo inflatable, classic carnival games and so much more. They also had some barbecue for people to purchase.

There were many attractions and one particular participant had a favorite game.

“Doing that fishing thing and getting a pop,” said Noah Mcentire, participant. “Because it’s nice and I never had one of these, and I never got something like one of those monster things that had many monsters from that fishing thing.”

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Allen talks with his attorney Todd Lancaster during a break session in Lincoln County...
Forensic expert testifies in Keith Allen murder trial
North Platte vs. Lincoln East
Friday Night Football: North Platte vs. Lincoln East
Woman drowns while canoeing on western Nebraska river
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues
Bearcat Jose Rodriguez running the ball during Friday's game.
Friday Night Football: Lexington vs. Scottsbluff

Latest News

Breezy, cool conditions in the North Platte area
Weather conditions start to cool down across North Platte
Quiet Parks International exploring Niobrara River to decide if it will be the world's first...
Quiet Trails
Photo: Pixabay
Tensions persist between legacy of Columbus, native people
One man walks, and donates his hair, to help kids fighting cancer.
Walking across NE for kids with cancer