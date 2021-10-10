Advertisement

Tensions persist between legacy of Columbus, native people

Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay (WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Monday’s federal holiday dedicated to Christopher Columbus is highlighting the ongoing divide between those who view the explorer as a representative of Italian Americans’ history and those horrified by an annual tribute that ignores the native people whose lives and culture were forever changed by colonialism.

Communities across the U.S. took a deeper look at Columbus’ legacy in recent years _ pairing or replacing it with Indigenous Peoples Day.

On Friday, President Joe Biden issued the first presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. But activists said efforts to end a formal holiday in Columbus’ name remain stalled by politicians and organizations focusing on Italian American heritage.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Allen talks with his attorney Todd Lancaster during a break session in Lincoln County...
Forensic expert testifies in Keith Allen murder trial
North Platte vs. Lincoln East
Friday Night Football: North Platte vs. Lincoln East
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues
Bearcat Jose Rodriguez running the ball during Friday's game.
Friday Night Football: Lexington vs. Scottsbluff
Friday Night Sports Hero: Evan Caudy
Friday Night Sports Hero: Evan Caudy

Latest News

Quiet Parks International exploring Niobrara River to decide if it will be the world's first...
Quiet Trails
One man walks, and donates his hair, to help kids fighting cancer.
Walking across NE for kids with cancer
Woman drowns while canoeing on western Nebraska river
Pattern change for the region Sunday into Monday
Cool and sunny end of the weekend, rainy and cold mid work week