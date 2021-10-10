Advertisement

Weather conditions start to cool down across North Platte

Breezy, cool conditions in the North Platte area
Breezy, cool conditions in the North Platte area(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning, a cold front pushed through the area and has allowed temperatures to drop into the upper 60s and low 70s. The conditions Sunday also have been sunny and breezy and gusty.

These cooler conditions has allowed some visitors to hang out at Cody Park and just take in the cooler temperatures. One visitor said that he likes the cooler weather.

“I really love it. We get all these people out here to have fun and do HAM radio and nice beautiful cool day,” said Kevin Curtis, visitor. “I like cold weather, it’s alright. As long as it doesn’t get too cold.”

With the cold weather coming in, this is going to help out the local farmers around the area with some of their crops.

“Well, we really can use it. Helps out the farmers out. Get a good cold snap and get their corn picked,” Curtis said.

Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the rest of the week with even some rainfall coming into the area Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Allen talks with his attorney Todd Lancaster during a break session in Lincoln County...
Forensic expert testifies in Keith Allen murder trial
North Platte vs. Lincoln East
Friday Night Football: North Platte vs. Lincoln East
Woman drowns while canoeing on western Nebraska river
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues
Bearcat Jose Rodriguez running the ball during Friday's game.
Friday Night Football: Lexington vs. Scottsbluff

Latest News

The 26th Annual Pumpkin Festival
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church hosts 26th Annual Pumpkin Festival
Quiet Parks International exploring Niobrara River to decide if it will be the world's first...
Quiet Trails
Photo: Pixabay
Tensions persist between legacy of Columbus, native people
One man walks, and donates his hair, to help kids fighting cancer.
Walking across NE for kids with cancer