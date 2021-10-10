Weather conditions start to cool down across North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning, a cold front pushed through the area and has allowed temperatures to drop into the upper 60s and low 70s. The conditions Sunday also have been sunny and breezy and gusty.

These cooler conditions has allowed some visitors to hang out at Cody Park and just take in the cooler temperatures. One visitor said that he likes the cooler weather.

“I really love it. We get all these people out here to have fun and do HAM radio and nice beautiful cool day,” said Kevin Curtis, visitor. “I like cold weather, it’s alright. As long as it doesn’t get too cold.”

With the cold weather coming in, this is going to help out the local farmers around the area with some of their crops.

“Well, we really can use it. Helps out the farmers out. Get a good cold snap and get their corn picked,” Curtis said.

Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the rest of the week with even some rainfall coming into the area Tuesday into Wednesday.

