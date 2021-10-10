A world-renowned non-profit and a Nebraska River

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ensuring the experience of silence for generations to come.

It is one goal of Quiet Parks International, a non-profit with the mission statement, “committed to saving quiet for the benefit of all life.”

The Niobrara River in the northern part of the state may be the right kind of “quiet” for the organizers to consider establishing it as the world’s first “Quiet Trail.”

“Quiet is the world’s most endangered sound.”

Gordon Hempton has devoted four decades of his life to documenting quiet places on earth before they disappear. Now, he is devoted to saving the places before they are lost. He is considering including the Niobrara River on his list.

If chosen it will join the likes of other quiet areas recognized for their silent beauty from around the world, such as Spain’s first Urban Quiet Park (Parc del Montnegre i el Corredor, Catalonia, Spain), and Sintra Cascais Natural Park, Portugal. Or the Zabalo River in Ecuador, or the Island of O-ahu, Hawai’i.

“Our mission is to save quiet for the benefit of all life.”

Hempton says a four-day trip down the Niobrara River is the first step toward considering declaring it a “Quiet Trail.” He explains it is different than a quiet park. He says this is a journey. It is, he says, a fountain of inspiration and optimism, something “everyone deserves to experience.”

“My surprise, my great surprise was that the Niobrara definitely deserves world recognition. We are very excited about it, especially now that I’ve been three days on the river.”

Susan Cook, acting Superintendent of Niobrara National Scenic River with the National Parks Service is excited about being noticed by the international group. She traveled the river with Hempton as he took in the sights and of course - the sounds,pick-ups As did Jenna Bartja, Adventure Travel Specialist for Nebraska Tourism.

“Each day is completely different than the next. Within the 76-miles of the Niobrara National Scenic River we have six different ecosystems. We have over 200 waterfalls. With all the different ecosystems, they all interconnect, and we see different things each day. Between the geology, the animals, and the quiet, and the natural beauty of the river, just sitting there and clearing your mind of everything else happening in your world, and just taking it in. It totally de-stresses you.”

Cook says this is a great economic development opportunity for this part of the state.

“The two to three million people who follow Quiet Parks International, want the experience because they’re coming from a long way. They don’t want to haul all of the stuff they need, and so they’re willing to pay for outfitters to create these experiences, providing the logistics - the pick-ups, the food, and bumping vehicles forward. Creates an opportunity, such as camping - having the camp moved forward each day. Also, guides, and landowners - it is a great opportunity for new businesses to grow from this, in a part of the state where there might otherwise not be a lot of jobs available.”

Bartja helps to develop and assess nature-based assets in Nebraska. She came along on the trip to learn more about Quiet Parks. She says the trip down the Niobrara (her first) made her feel empowered.

“A great learning experience. I feel confident to come back and take another trip and camp, and all of it. We have a lot of potential in our state to develop more quiet areas and pursue that as a way to bring people into the state for a unique experience. We don’t have big huge cities, theme parks, and crazy attractions, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have character and really unique experiences to be had here. It’s all about peeling back the onion to get to the meat of what Nebraska is all about. And I think Quiet Parks really fits super well with that. It’s so peaceful out here, and to be able to come out and float the river, along the river there are so many places we saw - the wildlife. People should wake up and realize that Nebraska has a lot to offer. "

