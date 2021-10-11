Advertisement

Fueling up for cancer research

The Kwik Stop near Walmart in North Platte is one of 46 gas stations across the state...
The Kwik Stop near Walmart in North Platte is one of 46 gas stations across the state participating in the annual Fuel the Cure fundraiser.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - If you stop at the Kwik Stop at Platte Oasis Parkway or on South Dewey Street by Walmart, you may notice the iconic Fight For a Cure pink-ribbon signage at the pumps.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and all month long ethanol blend pumps will support the cure.

It’s all part of the Fuel for the Cure Fundraiser. Forty-six gas stations across Nebraska are working to find a cure.

“The higher the blend of ethanol, the more its reducing those cancer causing emissions so we are encouraging people to use the higher blends, so we want people to use E-15, it’s the next best thing from E-10,” said Nebraska Ethanol Board Member Jessica Sodeke. “A lot of people are nervous that they can’t use it in their car but they can because E-15 is approved for vehicles 2001 or newer.”

This year’s goal is $25,000.

For more information on where to find the pink pumps, visit https://fueledbynebraska.com/pink/.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman drowns while canoeing on western Nebraska river
Quiet Parks International exploring Niobrara River to decide if it will be the world's first...
A world-renowned non-profit and a Nebraska River
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Pattern change coming to the area Tuesday
Mild, sunny Monday with severe storms possible for Tuesday
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

Latest News

During the month of October, the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild is challenging Nebraskans to take...
Nebraska brewers want you to “Drink Local” in October
Serenity Coffee Shop, located off of Rodeo Road
Local coffee truck is helping others in need
The 2021 Nebraska volleyball team poses for a fun team photo on media day at the Devaney Center...
Husker trio honored with Big Ten Weekly Awards
The Lincoln County Commissioners' Office will consolidating their funds and opening their...
Funds consolidating in Lincoln County