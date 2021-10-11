Fueling up for cancer research

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - If you stop at the Kwik Stop at Platte Oasis Parkway or on South Dewey Street by Walmart, you may notice the iconic Fight For a Cure pink-ribbon signage at the pumps.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and all month long ethanol blend pumps will support the cure.

It’s all part of the Fuel for the Cure Fundraiser. Forty-six gas stations across Nebraska are working to find a cure.

“The higher the blend of ethanol, the more its reducing those cancer causing emissions so we are encouraging people to use the higher blends, so we want people to use E-15, it’s the next best thing from E-10,” said Nebraska Ethanol Board Member Jessica Sodeke. “A lot of people are nervous that they can’t use it in their car but they can because E-15 is approved for vehicles 2001 or newer.”

This year’s goal is $25,000.

For more information on where to find the pink pumps, visit https://fueledbynebraska.com/pink/.

