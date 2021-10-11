Local coffee truck is helping others in need

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In North Platte, there is a coffee truck that is helping others in their dire time of need. The establishment is called Serenity Coffee Shop and this pays tribute to the owner’s mother, Michelle King.

The place offers beverages such as coffee, espressos, smoothies and even cookies.

King’s plan is that every month, she will be raising funds for a particular person or family that is facing hardships in life and all proceeds that she makes goes to those people.

“My plan once a month is to help someone who is in need. I recently did that with one of my friends. She is a single mom who is struggling so I did a fundraiser for four hours. All the money that I raised within that time, I gave it all to her,” Owner Michelle King said. “It doesn’t matter what it is, I want to do this once a month for someone who is struggling.”

The Serenity Coffee Shop is located at 520 W Rodeo Rd Ave, behind Casey’s, across from Zeller Motor Company.

