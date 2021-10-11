Mild, sunny Monday with severe storms possible for Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - Weather conditions across the region Sunday evening werenice with temperatures in the low to mid 60s with sunny skies and breezy condtions.

Conditions will continue to be mild Monday with sunny skies and breezy conditions. Some winds at times could get gusty with wind speeds about 10 to 25mph.

Conditions will start to change once we get into the day on Tuesday with rainfall coming into the region. Rainfall could be around 1 to 2 inches around the region. Some storms in the eastern regions could be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has put the southeast and central portions of the area under a marginal to enhanced chance of severe weather. Some gusty winds are possible with winds of 25 to 35mph and gust upwards to 50mph.

The reasoning why these changes are occuring is because of a cold front that will be moving into the area. This front will also be responsible to provide a deep cooldown for the region midweek with highs in the low to upper 50s and lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Sunny skies will return Wednesday, with gusty winds of 15 to 30mph and gusts upwards to 40 to 50mph,

