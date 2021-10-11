Advertisement

Nebraska brewers want you to “Drink Local” in October

During the month of October, the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild is challenging Nebraskans to take...
During the month of October, the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild is challenging Nebraskans to take an oath of only drinking local brews to support the craft beer industry in the state.(Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Forget the pumpkin spice lattes, Nebraska brewers want you to be thinking beer during the month of October.

The Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild (NCBG), in conjunction with the Nebraska Craft Brewery Board and ABE Beverage Equipment are sponsoring the second annual “Drink Local Month’' to bring awareness of the craft brewing industry in Nebraska.

The industry provides over six million dollars in economic impact in communities across the state, employs the equivalent of over 4,100 full time-employees, and offers Nebraskans the opportunity to gather together in the communities they serve.

The NCBG is challenging Nebraskans to consume nothing but Nebraska produced beers, hard ciders, and seltzers throughout the month of October – supporting breweries, cideries, retail establishments, bars, and restaurants in communities across the state. 

Drink Local Month is celebrating local brews through unique collaboration brews, beers and ciders made with local to Nebraska ingredients this month, a multimedia campaign including billboards, social media, and a website redesign, a brand new merchandise shop, and events across the state at our member breweries and retailers.

Nebraskans can join the Drink Local pledge HERE

If you’re want to purchase Drink Local merchandise, you can do so at Soul & Swag through October 15, with orders being shipped in November.

