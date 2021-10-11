Nebraska tribes celebrate Indigenous People’s Day at Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Leaders of Nebraska’s four Native American tribes dedicated their flags Monday in a ceremony at the state Capitol celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day.

According to details from the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, the flags will be displayed in the Warner Legislative Chamber at the Capitol.

During Monday’s ceremony, leaders from Nebraska’s Omaha, Ponca, Santee Sioux, and Winnebago tribes spoke about the significance of the state’s recognition.

Leaders from each of the tribes represented by flags today are speaking about what this means to finally have representation. pic.twitter.com/bDCyyYJxjP — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) October 11, 2021

Following the dedication, the Winnebago Tribe was planning a Powwow Exhibition in the second-floor rotunda following by a small reception hosted by State Sens. Tom Brewer and Patty Pansing Brooks.

