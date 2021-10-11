Advertisement

Reba McEntire announces tour stop in Omaha

Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire(Live Nation)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Reba McEntire is hitting the road again, and she’s bringing her REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour to Omaha.

Reba will perform with Brandy Clark at CHI Health Center on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. on reba.com and livenation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

