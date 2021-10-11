Advertisement

VFW post 8258 celebrates 75th anniversary

Birthday cake honoring VFW Post 8258
Birthday cake honoring VFW Post 8258(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8258 in Stapleton gathered Saturday night for a celebration for 75 years as an organization, dating back to October 8th, 1946.

Among the festivities were a dinner and gift giving event, followed by veterans and others such as nurses being recognized for the work they have done.

Special guests at the event were Miss Nebraska Morgan Holen, who led the crowd in singing the national anthem, as well as guest speaker Tony Baker. Baker is a U.S. Army Veteran and aid to Senator Tom Brewer, who was scheduled to speak but had a scheduling conflict and could not attend.

Baker spoke on the current state of the U.S. military and ways for the youth to guide the country forward.

If you told the Navy ‘I want you to fully staff every one of your ships make them set sail and you have 48 hours to begin,’ what percentage of the ships do you think we could put to sea with a fully trained crew? Same with a wing in the Air Force. A bomber wing or a fighter wing. Same with an armored division or cavalry squadron in the Army. Or a Marine amphibious unit. They all depend on trained, qualified, fired up ready to go Americans, and for us to think there’s an endless supply of those kids that are just going to keep raising their hand and joining the service, I think we got to take a hard look at how our services are being run right now because morale in the United States military, I’m sad to report, has been a lot higher.

Lt. Col. Tony Baker, U.S. Army Veteran

