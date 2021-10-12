Donations for a new Japanese exhibit are pouring in

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Historical Museum has started getting donations for their new exhibit.

The exhibit is about Japanese Americans, particularly the ones that lived in Nebraska. The exhibit will educate visitors about their history and accomplishments.

“This is kind of, unless you grew up with the Japanese families in the valley, you don’t know too much about them because they were so successful in their business ventures,” Director Lincoln County Historical Museum Jim Griffin said.

To jumpstart the exhibit, The Sandhills State Bank donated $2,500.

“We’ve really received great support from the community,” Griffin said.

They are still receiving donations. If you would like to donate, you can do so in person at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

