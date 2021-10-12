Advertisement

Fiji fraternity suspension extended through 2026

Several hundred UNL students protested in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi...
Several hundred UNL students protested in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house the first week of classes in August 2021.(Ryan Swanigan / KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska Lincoln extended its suspension of a fraternity for five years.

On Aug. 25, Chancellor Ronnie Green announced the temporary suspension of the Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity, pending an investigation into violations of an existing probation. The University Conduct Board determined that violations of the Student Code of Conduct did occur and has suspended the Fiji fraternity through 2026. During this time, the fraternity is no longer recognized by the university.

The fraternity house at 1425 R St. is private property and is not under university control. Any private use of the building is determined by the Phi Gamma Delta housing corporation.

A separate criminal investigation by the University Police Department into the reported sexual assault is open and ongoing.

In UNL’s continuing efforts to prevent sexual misconduct and to support victims, two weeks ago Chancellor Green announced a permanent Chancellor’s Commission for the Prevention of Sexual Misconduct, building on the work of the campus-wide Collaborative in 2019.

The university has also committed to additional staffing and support for the Center for Advocacy, Response and Education (CARE); creating a director of education on sexual misconduct; improving mandatory training for students, faculty and staff; and repurposing Neihardt Hall into a one-stop resource that includes new, more accessible facilities for student advocacy and support services.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman who drowned while kayaking
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Quiet Parks International exploring Niobrara River to decide if it will be the world's first...
A world-renowned non-profit and a Nebraska River
Woman drowns while canoeing on western Nebraska river
Serenity Coffee Shop, located off of Rodeo Road
Local coffee truck is helping others in need

Latest News

Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley
Nebraska’s lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19
Clouds increase, turning windy with thunderstorms in the evening..
Storm Clouds Brewing
VFW Post 8258 75th anniversary speech
Haunted Driveway 10-11
Haunted Driveway 10-11