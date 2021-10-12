Halloween attraction donates to Gift of Hope

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -There are many Halloween activities taking place in North Platte and the surrounding areas. One attraction provides scares and screams, but also support for those battling cancer.

The Haunted Driveway has been a Halloween staple in North Platte for the past 13 years. The Foust family hosts this attraction with their love of the holiday and honoring loved ones who have passed away from cancer.

“We have always done this for others because we know how hard it is to lose someone or watch someone suffer,” said Jennifer Foust, Organizer of the Haunted Driveway. “This way we can do something. Even if it is someone putting a dollar in the donation box and them knowing they are helping someone else.”

The Haunted driveway is free of charge with an at-will donation. The funds raised are donated to the organization Gift of Hope which helps people in Lincoln County who are battling cancer.

Gift of Hopes assists with things such as a gas bill or needed home improvements or gas money for cancer treatments. The organization aims to help those battling cancer so they can focus on their healing.

“Help your neighbor and have a little fun,” said Foust.

The Haunted driveway takes place on the corner of West 6th Street and West Elder’s Street from dusk to 10 p.m. on weekdays and dusk to around midnight on weekends.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.